DUBLIN, Sept 6 Allied Irish Banks
launched legal action against former senior executives at its
international outsourcing business on Tuesday, saying they stole
trade secrets in a bid to set up a rival business.
AIB has agreed to sell its International Financial Services
(IFS) subsidiary to Capita Group. A lawyer for AIB, Michael
McDowell, told Ireland's High Court that the actions of the
executives had caused Capita to cut its offer from 55 million
euros ($77 million) to 33 million euros.
McDowell said the value of AIB IFS is "effectively
haemorrhaging" as a result and the deal with Capita was also in
danger.
Justice Barry White granted an order requiring the
defendants to preserve all document and electronically stored
information relating to the case.
McDowell said the executives took part in a "covert plan" to
poach staff and clients of AIB IFS for a new competing business.
He said Centralis, a financial services company based in
Luxembourg, was also involved in the plan.
"In essence what appears to have occurred is that the
personal defendants have in concert with the corporate
defendants, secretly and systematically colluded in the
preparation and execution of a premeditated strategy to
undermine and damage the AIB IFS Business for their own gain,"
AIB Head of Corporate and Commercial banking Ronan O Neill said
in an affidavit.
The matter will be heard by the High Court on Sept. 20.
There were no representiatives of Centralis or the six
executives at the hearing. Centralis did not immediately respond
to an emailed request for comment.
A former stock market darling with international ambitions,
AIB was effectively nationalised and saved from collapse by
emergency European Central Bank (ECB) funding after being shut
out of debt markets and losing billion of euros in deposits.
The bank is currently trying to shrink its net loans base
and spin off non-core assets.
($1 = 0.709 Euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries)