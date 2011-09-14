* Potential investors interested in 10-year AIB investment

* Bank of Ireland: house prices in Dublin have stabilised

* AIB says may have to go above pay cap to attract a CEO

* Hodgkinson to stay on for one year after CEO appointed (Adds quotes from Bank of Ireland CEO)

By Carmel Crimmins

DUBLIN, Sept 14 Allied Irish Banks (AIB) (ALBK.I) hopes to sell a minority stake in itself to a private investor, likely a private equity group, in the early part of next year, its executive chairman said on Wednesday.

David Hodgkinson, a former HSBC (HSBA.L) banker hired last year to overhaul the struggling lender, said that AIB still has structural, operational and behavioural problems arising from a disastrous and prolonged binge on property loans.

"AIB is a work in progress. We have and continue to have a number of issues," Hodgkinson told a parliamentary committee.

A former stock market darling with international ambitions, AIB was effectively nationalised late last year and saved from collapse by emergency European Central Bank funding.

Along with larger rival Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I), AIB will be one of two "pillar" lenders left after the implosion of Ireland's banking sector. Like Bank of Ireland, which negotiated a 1.1 billion-euro private investment earlier this year, AIB is eager to attract private capital.

"There is (interest), mainly from the private equity sector," Hodgkinson said. "They cover the full spectrum from the real vulture operators to people who have liquidity."

"They are talking in terms of long-term investment. They say they are prepared to make a 10-year commitment.

"Realistically it is likely to be in the early part of next year that we can really move forward," he said.

In a separate appearance before the parliamentary committee, the chief executive of Bank of Ireland, Richie Boucher, said he believed that the trough had been reached for Dublin house prices, which have fallen by nearly half from their peak in 2007.

"We think that house prices have probably stabilised in Dublin and some of the major urban areas (but) in some of the rural areas they probably haven't," Boucher said, adding that commercial rents had also stabilised.

"We see a lot of people who have a potential interest in purchasing property in Ireland. A number of the people who invested in our bank were looking at other investment opportunities in Ireland."

"We are not expecting a significant bounce-back in the property market for the next 12 months, but we don't see it significantly deteriorating on our base case."

Bank of Ireland said it had not written off any mortgage debt unlike AIB, which has written off mortgage debts in a small number of cases where it has repossessed houses.

AIB has repossessed 38 properties in total.

NEW CEO

Hodgkinson said the bank was close to the final selection process for a new chief executive after initially looking at more than 250 names. He said AIB might have to offer an annual salary of up to 690,000 euros ($950,000) to attract the right candidate.

The previous finance minister, Brian Lenihan, introduced a salary cap of 500,000 euros and current Finance Minister Michael Noonan would have to agree a salary level above that.

Hodgkinson, whose own contract runs out in October, said he had agreed to stay on as non-executive chairman for a year after a new CEO is appointed.

AIB has been without a CEO or managing director for a year.

Hodgkinson said the board, whose members were appointed after the start of the banking crisis, is working to change the culture of AIB, which he said helped provided "the fuel" for Ireland's property bubble.

AIB said that about eight of the top 55 senior managers at the bank prior to the 2008 financial crisis are still working with the bank but in "non-core" parts of the business.

AIB said it planned to tap the term funding markets later this year.

"We are preparing for a possible issue later this year in respect of some covered debt. Clearly the market environment at this moment is pretty volatile, but we are working on that." (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by David Holmes, Mike Nesbit and Steve Orlofsky)