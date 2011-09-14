DUBLIN, Sept 14 Allied Irish Banks (AIB) hopes to sell a minority stake in the group to a private investor, likely from the private equity sector, in the early part of next year, Executive Chairman David Hodgkinson said on Wednesday.

"Next year I would hope to get the first foothold of a new investor," Hodgkinson told a parliamentary committee. "We just need to complete what we think is the prudent provisioning process so that creates a fairly clean balance sheet in the core bank for a potential investor to come in.

"Realistically that is likely to be in the early part of next year that we can really move forward," he said. "There is (interest), mainly from the private equity sector." (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by David Holmes)