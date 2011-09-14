BRIEF-State Street Corp reports a 6.81 pct passive stake in Polaris Industries
* State Street Corp reports a 6.81 percent passive stake in polaris industries inc as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2k4GuQM) Further company coverage:
DUBLIN, Sept 14 Potential investors in Allied Irish Banks would be prepared to invest in the bank for a decade, its executive chairman said on Wednesday.
"They are talking in terms of long-term investment. They say they are prepared to make a 10 year commitment." David Hodgkinson told a parliamentary committee.
"They are looking for attractive returns."
"They cover the full spectrum from the real vulture operators to people who have liquidity." (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Gil Shwed, CEO of Check Point Software, reports 17.8 percent passive stake in Check Point Software Technologies as of DEC 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2lrOMEC) Further company coverage:
* Index Venture Associates III Ltd reports a 5.42 percent passive stake in Egalet Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kIGt78) Further company coverage: