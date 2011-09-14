(Delete)

DUBLIN, Sept 14 Potential investors in Allied Irish Banks would be prepared to invest in the bank for a decade, its executive chairman said on Wednesday.

"They are talking in terms of long-term investment. They say they are prepared to make a 10 year commitment." David Hodgkinson told a parliamentary committee.

"They are looking for attractive returns."

"They cover the full spectrum from the real vulture operators to people who have liquidity." (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)