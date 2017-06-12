BRIEF-HMS Group signs RUB 6.3 bln contract
* SAYS 6.3 BILLION RUBLES CONTRACT IS NEXT STAGE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CONTRACT OF 10.2 BILLION RUBLES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 12 Allied Irish Banks does not intend to pay an interim dividend in 2017 but expects to seek permission in 2018 for a final dividend for full-year 2017, the lender's initial public offering prospectus said on Monday.
The state-owned lender plans to list on the London and Dublin stock exchanges before the end of June.
* UK energy regulator Ofgem said it will shortly be setting out the work it has underway and further options it can explore to combat high costs for consumers in the country's energy market.
June 22 British transport company Go-Ahead Group Plc said on Thursday it was on track to meet its full-year profit forecast as strong bus passenger numbers in some regions offset still slow revenue growth at Southern railways following strike action.