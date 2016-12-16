DUBLIN Dec 16 Ireland announced on Friday the
appointment of global coordinators for the planned sale of a
stake in Allied Irish Banks, but said it would not
commit to a fixed timeframe for the transaction.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Davy and Deutsche
Bank will act as the global coordinators, the finance
ministry said in a statement.
The government had planned to begin cashing out its 21
billion euro ($22 billion) investment in the 99 percent
state-owned bank in late 2016, but says it will now assess the
possibilities of a floatation in 2017 or early 2018.
"There remains no fixed timetable for any sale at this time
as it will depend on market conditions amongst other things,"
Finance Minister Michael Noonan said.
