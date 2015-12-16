Greece gets three bids for Thessaloniki Port
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
DUBLIN Dec 16 Allied Irish Banks expects strong demand from investors if the government goes ahead with its planned sale of a 25 percent stake after elections next year, the 99-percent state owned bank's chairman said on Wednesday.
"Whenever it happens that the shares are listed, subject to market conditions, we expect very strong investment appetite for this bank. The appetite for the two securities we issued was absolutely enormous," Richard Pym told a shareholder meeting, referring to recent bond sales.
"People do want to buy AIB, they do want to buy into the Irish success story. There is a very strong investment story." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Susan Thomas)
BOAO, China, March 25 An advisor to China's central bank said on Saturday that he believed the People's Bank of China (PBOC) would want a smooth transition to holding less foreign exchange reserves.