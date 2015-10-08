DUBLIN Oct 8 Allied Irish Banks has approved almost 9 billion euros ($10 billion) of loans in the first eight months of the year, up from 6.9 billion at the end of June, Chief Executive Bernard Byrne said on Thursday.

The 99-percent state-owned bank, whose rescue cost taxpayers 21 billion euros, the most given to any Irish bank still trading, has seen a rising demand for lending, with Ireland's economy set to be the fastest growing in Europe again this year.

"We have approved almost 9 billion euros in lending to our customers in the eight months to August. Economic momentum will see this continue to increase as we progress through the remainder of the year," Byrne said in the text of a speech.

The 6.9 billion euros of loans approved in the first half of the year was up 21 percent on a year ago, although like other banks the repayment of loans still outpaced new lending over the period as businesses and homeowners slowly recover from the country's debt crisis. ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)