DUBLIN Nov 9 The Irish government on Wednesday threatened to force Irish lenders to pass on European Central Bank (ECB) rate cuts to consumers after leading lenders refused a demand that they cut mortgage rates.

Local lenders have been increasing rates on standard variable mortgages amid losses from fixed-rate mortgages and those tied to the ECB rate. [ID:nL5E7M34IZ] The government has said rates as high as 6 percent are pushing mortgage holders into arrears.

Allied Irish Banks (ALBK.I), Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I) and Ulster Bank [RBSIE.UL] informed the government on Wednesday that they did not intend to cut variable mortgage rates to reflect last week's ECB 25 basis point rate cut, Deputy Prime Minister Eamon Gilmore said.

"We were very disappointed at the response from the three banks today when they indicated to us that they didn't intend to pass on those reduced interest rates to the borrowers," Gilmore told state broadcaster RTE after meeting representatives of the banks.

"We made it clear to them we will consider legislation if necessary," he said.

AIB, which was effectively nationalised last year after losing billions of euros in a property crash, confirmed in a statement that it had decided not to pass on the cut. It noted that it had not passed on two 25-basis-point hikes in the ECB rate earlier this year.

A representative of Ulster Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Bank of Ireland spokeswoman declined to comment.

The EBS building society [EBSBS.UL] said it would pass on the 25 basis point rate cut to consumers.

Around 32,000 households are in arrears for more than six months on their mortgages after a devastating property crash and the problem, which is growing, is preventing a recovery in the banks, domestic economy and real estate market. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Richard Chang)