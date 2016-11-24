DUBLIN Nov 24 The Irish central bank's revised mortgage deposit rules will help to remove blockages in the market and are likely to lead to some necessary short-term price rises for first-time buyers, Allied Irish Banks' chief executive said on Thursday.

"We think it's helpful and going to help bridge the apparent real problem, which was people's inability to gather deposits," Bernard Byrne told a parliamentary committee a day after the rules were eased for first-time house buyers.

He added that prices for first-time homes are likely to rise in the short term, some of which is necessary to encourage properties onto the market. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Goodman)