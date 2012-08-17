UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
DUBLIN Aug 17 AIB says:
* to transfer loans with face value of 1.1 bln euros to staff pension fund as part of deleveraging process
* discount level on loans in line with the levels assumed as part of 2011 stress tests
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts