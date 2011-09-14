DUBLIN, Sept 14 Allied Irish Banks continues to face structural and behavioural problems left over from a lending splurge that left it needing a massive state bailout, its chairman said on Wednesday.

Speaking to parliament's finance committee, David Hodgkinson said the bank continues to pay elevated costs for wholesale and deposit funding, but was sufficiently well capitalised to weather even unexpected adverse situations.

"The bank's problems and weaknesses included operational, structural, HR and behavioural issues that developed over time," Hodgkinson said.

"It will take time and hard work to correct these issues and while we are making progress, much remains to be done," he said.

Domestic economic conditions remain challenging, he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Holmes)