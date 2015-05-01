May 1 Allied Irish Banks Plc
* Group remained profitable in q1 2015
* Net interest margin (nim), excluding elg, increased to
1.87%
* Net loan book increased marginally to c.eur 64bn including
positive foreign exchange movements
* Accounts in arrears in irish residential mortgage
portfolio decreased by 6% since december 2014
* Reduction of eur 1.7bn since end 2014 in impaired loan
volumes to eur 20.5bn
* Fully loaded cet1 capital* increased from 11.8% as at 31
st december 2014 to approximately 12.2%
* Overall provision writeback in q1 2015 of approximately
eur 0.3bn
