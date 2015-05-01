May 1 Allied Irish Banks Plc

* Group remained profitable in q1 2015

* Net interest margin (nim), excluding elg, increased to 1.87%

* Net loan book increased marginally to c.eur 64bn including positive foreign exchange movements

* Accounts in arrears in irish residential mortgage portfolio decreased by 6% since december 2014

* Reduction of eur 1.7bn since end 2014 in impaired loan volumes to eur 20.5bn

* Fully loaded cet1 capital* increased from 11.8% as at 31 st december 2014 to approximately 12.2%

