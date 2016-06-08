* Full AIB reprivatisation will take between 8 and 15 years
* AIB's equity value has fallen to 9-10 bln euros this year
* Any increase in bank levies could render ptsb unviable
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, June 8 The equity value of state-owned
Allied Irish Banks (AIB) has fallen significantly this
year and it will take Ireland between 8 and 15 years to fully
reprivatise the lender, finance ministry officials said in a
note published on Wednesday.
Ireland has pumped 20.7 billion euros ($24 bln) into the
country's second-largest bank, whose chief executive estimated
in December that it would take five to 10 years for the
government to sell its entire 99.8 percent shareholding.
Dublin has since pushed back an initial 25 percent sale to
the first quarter of 2017 at the earliest due to unfavorable
market conditions. Officials said in Wednesday's note that weak
markets had cut the equity value of the bank to 9-10 billion
euros from 11.7 billion euros at the end of last year.
"Any recommendation to proceed with an exit event will be
predicated on a recovery in stock market conditions and investor
sentiment," the 184-page briefing note, presented to Finance
Minister Michael Noonan on his recent reappointment, said.
The value of AIB, which is quoted on Ireland's secondary
market, has fallen in line with other European banks this year.
Shares in Ireland's 75 percent state-owned permanent tsb
are down 53 percent while 14 percent owned Bank of
Ireland has fallen by 21 percent this year.
Officials said the state's objective should be to sell its
shares in Bank of Ireland without compromising the value of the
other banking investments. They said the government could do so
via a block sale or an orderly trading plan that the British
government used to sell down a significant part of its
investment in Lloyds bank.
Given the low underlying profitability at permanent tsb
(ptsb), the officials said the outcome of a review into how the
state calculates its annual levy on the sector is of material
interest to the smallest of the domestically owned banks.
"Any increase in levies will put at risk restructuring plan
commitments with the European Commission and could in a worst
case scenario render the bank unviable," they said, adding
merger and acquisition activity could also drive value and
improve long-term viability, without giving any details.
In the note they also commented on an EU investigation into
whether Apple's tax arrangements with Ireland gave the
U.S. company an unfair advantage, saying a negative outcome
could have "significant negative implications in terms of
reputation and the creation of uncertainty around our tax
system."
In the event of a ruling that Ireland did give Apple an
unfair tax advantage, the government would also have to decide
whether to go ahead and reclaim tax from the company or wait
until the government has appealed such a ruling, which could
take years, the officials said.
($1 = 0.8787 euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Susan Fenton)