By Helene Durand

LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - Allied Irish Banks is planning to sell its first senior unsecured transaction since the country's banking system collapsed in 2008 in a further sign of recovery for Ireland.

The Ba3/BB/BBB rated issuer has mandated Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Nomura to arrange an investor update on Tuesday November 19 ahead of the potential deal.

While AIB has sold public bond market transactions, this is the first time that investors will be able to buy the credit on an unsecured basis.

AIB sold a EUR500m three-year covered bond back in November 2012 at 270bp over mid-swaps. Funding levels have been improving steadily throughout 2013 and a EUR500m five-year covered deal sold in September by the issuer priced at 180bp over mid-swaps despite being at a longer maturity.

That deal has since tightened to 141bp over mid-swaps, according to Tradeweb.

Bank of Ireland is the only other Irish bank to have raised senior debt in the public market. It sold a EUR500m three-year at 220bp over mid-swaps at the end of May 2013.

A call will take place at 3:30pm UK time and a benchmark deal is expected to follow, subject to market conditions.