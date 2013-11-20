By Helene Durand
LONDON, Nov 20 (IFR) - A new senior transaction for Allied
Irish Banks, the first from the bank since the country's
financial sector collapsed in 2008, has attracted strong demand
from European bond investors.
More than 300 accounts have put in EUR3.5bn of orders for
the EUR500m three-year senior trade via Deutsche Bank, Goldman
Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Nomura.
The Ba3/BB/BBB rated issuer held investor calls on Tuesday
ahead of the trade in order to give potential buyers an update
on the credit.
"This is a big trade for them, a big trade for Ireland as a
country and a sign of the progress that's been made by these
banks in re-accessing the market," said a lead manager. "There
is clarity around the bank's asset-quality and they are nearing
the bottom as far as non-performing loans are concerned.
Investors have got confidence around their capital model."
The bank made an after-tax loss of EUR758m in the first six
months of 2013 including a EUR738m provision for impaired loans.
Without the provisioning, the bank made an operating profit of
EUR162m.
The deal will not come cheap however. While the trade is
expected to price at 235bp over mid-swaps, 15bp tighter than
where initial price thoughts were set and at the tight end of
official guidance of 240bp area (plus/minus 5bp), it is a much
higher spread than what other banks have been paying to raise
senior funding. For example, Standard Chartered paid 65bp over
mid-swaps for a five-year senior bond last week.
"It is expensive for Allied Irish Banks but this is a
balancing act," the banker said. "The deal shows that they have
market access on a senior, unsecured basis."
While AIB has sold public bond market transactions, this is
the first time that investors have been able to buy the credit
on an unsecured basis.
AIB sold a EUR500m three-year covered bond back in November
2012 at 270bp over mid-swaps. Funding levels have been improving
steadily throughout 2013 and a EUR500m five-year covered deal
sold in September by the issuer priced at 180bp over mid-swaps
despite being at a longer maturity.
That deal has since tightened to 141bp over mid-swaps,
according to Tradeweb.
Bank of Ireland is the only other Irish bank to have raised
senior debt in the public market since the financial crisis. It
sold a EUR500m three-year at 220bp over mid-swaps at the end of
May 2013. This was used as the main reference point for pricing.
That deal was trading around 200bp-205bp, according to the lead
managers.