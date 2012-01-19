LONDON Jan 19 Trading house AIC is closing its German gasoil barge trading operation, the company said on Thursday, as tight margins and slowing trade flows make it tough to operate in this part of the market profitably.

"The throughput was not satisfying for the owners; there was weak demand from retail sellers," said Henning Klenk, managing director of AIC Germany, which is based in Ludwigsburg near Stuttgart.

In the autumn dry weather led to low levels on the river Rhine, and vessels had to travel at much less than full loads, increasing freight costs. That severely denting gasoil barge trading in Europe.

Klenk said that the changes were limited to AIC's German operation.

Klenk, barge trader Julia Binder and Martina Dittmann, who is the accountant for the business, are all set to leave by summer, he said.

High prices and slack demand for oil products have combined to limit trade volumes and hit refining margins, which has seen Swiss-based refiner Petroplus close three plants around Europe and run two others at low capacity. (Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by Jane Baird)