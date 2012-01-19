LONDON Jan 19 Trading house AIC is
closing its German gasoil barge trading operation, the company
said on Thursday, as tight margins and slowing trade flows make
it tough to operate in this part of the market profitably.
"The throughput was not satisfying for the owners; there was
weak demand from retail sellers," said Henning Klenk, managing
director of AIC Germany, which is based in Ludwigsburg near
Stuttgart.
In the autumn dry weather led to low levels on the river
Rhine, and vessels had to travel at much less than full loads,
increasing freight costs. That severely denting gasoil barge
trading in Europe.
Klenk said that the changes were limited to AIC's German
operation.
Klenk, barge trader Julia Binder and Martina Dittmann, who
is the accountant for the business, are all set to leave by
summer, he said.
High prices and slack demand for oil products have combined
to limit trade volumes and hit refining margins, which has seen
Swiss-based refiner Petroplus close three plants around
Europe and run two others at low capacity.
