DUBAI, March 7 Hutchison Port Holdings (HPH) has
bought a 30.3 percent stake in Egypt's Alexandria International
Container Terminals (AICT) from a fund co-founded by HSBC, the
seller said on Monday.
The $300 million Middle East North Africa Infrastructure
Fund is managed by MENA Infrastructure, a fund manager owned by
HSBC, Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital and Dubai's Fajr Capital.
The fund sold the stake in AICT, which owns and operates two
container terminals in Egypt, for an undisclosed amount, MENA
Infrastructure said in an emailed statement.
The Egyptian deal was the fund's first exit.
HPH is the ports services division of CK Hutchison Holdings
, which is owned by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing.
The fund also said it had sold a 38.1 per cent stake in
Oman's United Power Company, which operates a 270
megawatt natural gas-fired power plant near Nizwa, to Saudi
Arabia's Khaled Juffali Energy and Utilities.
The plant sells power to Oman Power & Water Procurement
company, it said.
The fund did not disclose the value of either deal.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Matt Smith and David
Clarke)