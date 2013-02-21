DOHA Feb 21 Qatar has given $100 million in aid
to Syrians stricken by their country's civil war, Qatar's state
news agency said on Thursday, the first tranche of at least $900
million pledged by Gulf Arab states.
Four million people inside Syria need food, shelter and
other aid, and more than 700,000 are estimated to have fled to
countries nearby, the United Nations says. About 70,000 people
have been killed during the two-year-old conflict, it says.
Qatar's government has been among the most vocal regional
supporters of Syria's rebels, and has called for an Arab force
to end bloodshed if international diplomatic efforts fail.
Led by a ruling family that does not shy away from taking
controversial positions on world affairs, the gas-producing Gulf
Arab state was a major supporter of Libya's NATO-backed rebels.
Donor countries meeting in Kuwait last month pledged more
than $1.5 billion to aid Syrians affected by the civil war, with
about $1 billion earmarked for other countries in the region
hosting refugees and $500 million for humanitarian aid to
Syrians displaced inside the country.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said the $500 million
would be channelled through U.N. partner agencies in Syria.
The oil-producing Gulf Arab states of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia
and the United Arab Emirates each promised $300 million at the
January meeting. Qatar did not make its pledge public.
However, medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said last
month that international aid to Syria was not being distributed
equally, with government-controlled areas receiving nearly all
of it, and opposition-held zones getting only a tiny share.
(Reporting By Regan Doherty; Editing by Pravin Char)