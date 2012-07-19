* Inspired by a single patient, strategy is born
* Research just beginning
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, July 19 A team of global scientists has
devised a strategy to find a cure for AIDS, an effort inspired
by the remarkable story of a single U.S. patient named Timothy
Ray Brown who was cured from the disease.
Brown's treatment in Berlin involved the destruction of his
immune system and a stem cell transplant from a donor with a
rare genetic mutation that resists HIV infection. The procedure
is too costly and too difficult to replicate on a large scale.
But in the years since his successful treatment in 2007,
Brown's story has become a rallying point for scientists who
believe the time is now right to seek a cure for AIDS.
[For a Reuters Special Report on the search for a cure, see:
here
]
Since the AIDS epidemic started 31 years ago, scientists
have made great strides in treating the disease. AIDS-related
deaths worldwide fell to 1.7 million last year from some 1.8
million in 2010, according to the latest report from United
Nations AIDS program (UNAIDS).
Cocktails of powerful HIV drugs can keep the infection at
bay for years, but the virus is wily, weaving itself into the
DNA of special immune system cells, where it can lie dormant and
out of reach of medications. That makes it necessary for HIV
patients to take drugs over a lifetime.
As a result of better access to treatment, more patients
with HIV are living near-normal lives, but the numbers of
patients needing drugs is rising, increasing the future costs of
AIDS treatment.
"Treatment is for life, and we know that it is important
today and that it can slow the spread of the virus," said Michel
Sidibé, executive director of UNAIDS.
But he said treatment should not be an end in itself.
"If we continue to believe it is the endgame, then we will
have a challenge to get to 'zero,'" Sidibé said, referring to
the goal of ending the epidemic.
"It's a first step," said Francoise Barre Sinoussi, who won
a Nobel prize for her part in identifying human immunodeficiency
virus. She is co-chair of the International Working Group
Towards an HIV Cure, which released its proposed steps toward a
cure on Thursday.
Sinoussi said the next step will be determining the
cost-effectiveness of the strategy. That work will begin in
conjunction with the International Aids Society's 2012
conference, which runs from July 22-27 in Washington.
GETTING RID OF THE VIRUS
Dr. Steven Deeks of the University of California San
Francisco division of HIV/AIDS, who is co-chair of the working
group, said health professionals see a growing need to "switch
from blocking the virus to getting rid of the virus."
Instead of trying to copy the treatment received by Brown,
researchers will seek a similar response in a way that is less
costly and easier to replicate.
Among the first tasks, according to Deeks, will be to
continue basic research in the lab to understand why the virus
persists in the body and where it hides out.
Scientists will also need to understand immune system
function in HIV-infected patients and determine whether
inflammation is playing a role in protecting the virus.
Other teams will need to determine why some patients develop
antibodies to the virus, allowing them to control the infection,
and whether this can be applied to the search for a cure.
Deeks said doctors need better tests to measure levels of
the virus. Researchers will need to develop drugs that flush out
the virus from its hiding places in the body, making it more
vulnerable to treatment, as well as powerful medications to
bolster the immune system's own ability to fight off infection.
Rowena Johnston, of the Foundation for AIDS Research, which
is helping fund development of a cure, said the global strategy
will help consolidate research efforts.
"Now that we know what the questions are, we can focus our
efforts in the right direction," she said at a briefing
announcing the new push.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of
Allergy and Infectious Disease, a part of the National
Institutes of Health, said his agency supports the work but that
it is far too early to handicap its success.
"We still have so much discovery to do with regard to a cure
that there's no guarantee when or if it will happen. We're sort
of where we were over a decade ago with a vaccine," he said.
Back then, scientists were far less certain about vaccine
prospects after repeated trial failures, but sentiment changed
in 2009 with the first report in Thailand of a modestly
successful HIV vaccine trial..
"Now I can say, I'm confident that we'll get a vaccine, I
just can't tell you when. With a cure, we're still at the very
nascent phase of discovery," Fauci said.
(Additional reporting by Susan Heavey and Salimah Ebrihim in
Washington; Editing by Michele Gershberg and Cynthia Osterman)