* New guidelines recommend earlier treatment with AIDS drugs
* Some 34 million people worldwide are HIV positive
* Guidelines mean 26 million people should get treatment
* AIDS drugs can keep people healthy and stop HIV spreading
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, June 30 Doctors could save three million
more lives worldwide by 2025 if they offer AIDS drugs to people
with HIV much sooner after they test positive for the virus, the
World Health Organisation said on Sunday.
While better access to cheap generic AIDS drugs means many
more people are now getting treatment, health workers,
particularly in poor countries with limited health budgets,
currently tend to wait until the infection has progressed.
But in new guidelines aimed at controlling and eventually
reducing the global AIDS epidemic, the U.N. health agency said
some 26 million HIV-positive people - or around 80 percent of
all those with the virus - should be getting drug treatment.
The guidelines, which set a global standard for when people
with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) should start
antiretroviral treatment, were drawn up after numerous studies
found that treating HIV patients earlier can keep them healthy
for many years and also lowers the amount of virus in the blood,
significantly cutting their risk of infecting someone else.
"We are raising the bar to 26 million people," said
Gottfried Hirnschall, the WHO's HIV/AIDS department director.
"And this is not only about keeping people healthy and alive
but also about blocking further transmission of HIV."
Some 34 million people worldwide have the HIV virus that
causes AIDS and the vast majority of them live in poor and
developing countries. Sub-Saharan Africa is by far the worst
affected region.
But the epidemic - which has killed 25 million people in the
30 years since HIV was first discovered - is showing some signs
of being turned around. The United Nations AIDS programme UNAIDS
says deaths from the disease fell to 1.7 million in 2011, down
from a peak of 2.3 million in 2005 and from 1.8 million in 2010.
Swift progress has also been made in getting more HIV
patients into treatment, with 9.7 million people getting
life-saving AIDS drugs in 2012, up from just 300,000 people a
decade earlier, according to latest WHO data also published on
Sunday.
Indian generics companies are leading suppliers of HIV drugs
to Africa and to many other poor countries. Major Western HIV
drugmakers include Gilead Sciences, Johnson & Johnson
and ViiV Healthcare, which is majority-owned by
GlaxoSmithKline.
"IRREVERSIBLE DECLINE"?
Margaret Chan, the WHO's director general, said the dramatic
improvement in access to HIV treatment raised the prospect of
the world one day being able to beat the disease.
"With nearly 10 million people now on antiretroviral
therapy, we see that such prospects - unthinkable just a few
years ago - can now fuel the momentum needed to push the HIV
epidemic into irreversible decline," she said in a statement.
The WHO's guidelines encourage health authorities worldwide
to start treatment in adults with HIV as soon as a key test
known as a CD4 cell count falls to a measure of 500 cells per
cubic millimetre or less.
The previous WHO standard was to offer treatment at a CD4
count of 350 or less, in other words when the virus has already
started to damage the patient's immune system.
The guidelines also say all pregnant or breastfeeding women
and all children under five with HIV should start treatment
immediately, whatever their CD4 count, and that all HIV patients
should be regularly monitored to assess their "viral load".
This allows health workers to check whether the medicines
are reducing the amount of virus in the blood. It also
encourages patients to keep taking their medicine because they
can see it having positive results.
"There's no greater motivating factor for people to stick to
their HIV treatment than knowing the virus is 'undetectable' in
their blood," said Gilles van Cutsem, the medical coordinator in
South Africa for the international medical humanitarian
organisation Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).
MSF welcomed the new guidelines but cautioned that the money
and the political will to implement them was also needed.
"Now is not the time to be daunted but to push forward," MSF
president Unni Karunakara said in a statement. "So it's critical
to mobilise international support... including funding for HIV
treatment programmes from donor governments."
The WHO's Hirnschall said getting AIDS drugs to the extra
patients brought in by the new guidelines would require another
10 percent on top of the $22-$24 billion a year currently needed
to fund the global fight against HIV and AIDS.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)