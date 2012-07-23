* Sex workers seek louder voice in AIDS policy discussions
By Salimah Ebrahim
WASHINGTON, July 23 As the world's largest AIDS
conference kicks off in the United States for the first time in
22 years, activists want to ensure the voice of sex workers is
not silenced in the discussion of how to overcome the global
epidemic.
As many as 20,000 people -- including top scientists,
politicians and celebrities -- are expected to attend the
week-long International AIDS Conference in Washington, which
began on Sunday. But while the United States lifted a travel ban
on people infected with HIV in 2009, it has clung to a
prohibition on the entry of foreign sex workers established more
than two centuries ago.
Activists, and some conference officials, say that runs
counter to a goal of achieving an end to the epidemic that
affects more than 34 million people worldwide. On Sunday, a
group of sex-worker activists carrying red umbrellas and
noise-making vuvuzelas crashed the AIDS gathering's kick-off
news conference.
Other events planned for the week include a protest in front
of the White House on Tuesday and daily live video link-ups with
the Sex Worker Freedom Festival -- an alternative satellite
event taking place in Kolkata, India, in response to the
exclusion from Washington of foreign sex workers.
Along with drug users and men who have sex with men, sex
workers make up three of the most critically affected, yet often
isolated populations affected by HIV/AIDS.
"I don't know how we're going to ever see an end to AIDS in
our lifetime -- and we believe we can, especially with
scientific advances -- and have an AIDS-free generation, without
including all of those populations who must be involved as part
of this solution," said U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee of California.
Lee was instrumental in lifting the travel ban on human
immunodeficiency virus patients and last week introduced a
proposed law in the House of Representatives to do the same for
sex workers.
A landmark study published earlier this year in the Lancet
Journal of Infectious Diseases showed that sex workers' risk of
HIV infection is 14 times higher than the general population.
They also play a role in the global transmission of the disease.
In Asia, for example, home to an estimated 10 million sex
workers, "men who buy sex are the single-most powerful driving
force" in that region's rising epidemic, according to the
Commission on AIDS.
Michel Sidibe, executive director of the United Nations AIDS
program, said it was "outrageous" that in 2012 "when we have
everything to beat this epidemic, we still have to fight
prejudice, stigma, discrimination, exclusion, criminalization."
He called for a new paradigm where the people most at risk
-- including sex workers -- were placed at the center of the
global response to HIV/AIDS.
LAW ENFORCEMENT VERSUS PUBLIC HEALTH
Meg, a former sex worker from Chicago who asked to have her
last name withheld, is one of the few voices representing the
female sex worker population at this year's conference.
She blames what she calls a "systematic exclusion" of sex
workers from policy discussions by academics, reporters and
lawmakers for prevailing stereotypes of "people thinking of sex
workers as vectors of diseases. "
Sienna Baskin, director of the Sex Workers Project of the
nonprofit Urban Justice Center which provides legal and social
services, said tackling infectious disease transmission in this
population will require a much broader view of its role in
society.
"To reduce HIV prevalence among sex workers, we have to look
at this broader human rights framework," she said. "We need to
create a better human rights situation overall for sex workers
-- that's the only way we can get to this part of their lives --
HIV transmission."
In the conference host city of Washington, HIV infection
rates are among the highest in the United States and have drawn
comparison to sub-Saharan countries. A report released last week
by Human Rights Watch suggested that police practices in the
U.S. capital may even be fueling the HIV epidemic.
The report cited complaints from hundreds of sex workers in
Washington and three other cities who say they were subjected to
police threats, harassment and even arrests for carrying
condoms. In many cases, police officers were said to be
confiscating the same condoms distributed by city public health
departments to prevent HIV transmission.
According to Megan McLemore, senior researcher on the Human
Rights Watch report, the disconnect between law enforcement and
public health shows that many have not recognized sex workers as
allies in the fight to curb HIV infection.
"The public needs to be asked: 'Is it more important that an
individual person is charged with prostitution and convicted ...
because there is a condom involved, or is it more important
that the condom be protected from criminalization for HIV
prevention?'" McLemore said. "That's the decision that has to be
made by everyone at all of these levels."
