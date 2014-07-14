BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets tentative FDA nod for fingolimod capsules
Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives tentative ANDA approval for Fingolimod capsules, 0.5 mg
July 14 China's Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net profit up 38-43 percent y/y at 140.7-145.8 million yuan ($22.67-23.49 million)

($1 = 6.2059 Chinese Yuan)
* Says its unit says change of CEO to Uhm Gi An from Yoon Sung Tae, effective March 17
* Says it appointed Lee Byeong Geon as acting CEO to replace Kim Jeong Wu, effective March 17