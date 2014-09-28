UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
PARIS, Sept 28 Air France pilots have decided to end to a two-week strike that crippled the French airline, a union official told Reuters on Sunday.
Air France had been locked in a dispute with pilots over plans to create a low-cost operation, triggering a walkout that has cost it up to 20 million euros ($25 million) a day.
"I can confirm that the SNPL (the airline's main union) has decided to put an end to the strike," Julien Doboz, spokesman for the sister Air France pilot union SPAF, told Reuters.
Nobody at SNPL was immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Sophie Louet; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders