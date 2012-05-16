May 16 Bailed-out insurer American International Group Inc will sell its shares in Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd after a lock-up period expires in early September, Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said on Wednesday.

Benmosche said the shares "will be liquidated after Sept. 4," according to a transcript of AIG's annual shareholder meeting on its website. He said the sale would help decrease volatility in AIG's earnings. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)