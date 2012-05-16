UPDATE 1-TUI sells Travelopia to KKR in $407 mln deal
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
* AIG spun AIA off in 2010
* Sold some shares in March, still holds 18.6 pct (Adds background on AIA investment)
May 16 Bailed-out insurer American International Group Inc will sell its shares in Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd after a lock-up period expires in early September, Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said on Wednesday.
Benmosche said the shares "will be liquidated after Sept. 4," according to a transcript of AIG's annual shareholder meeting on its website. He said the sale would help decrease volatility in AIG's earnings.
AIG spun off two-thirds of AIA in 2010 as part of a package of asset sales to repay its $182 billion U.S. government rescue. Fluctuations in AIA's share price have caused large swings in AIG's earnings since then, with quarterly gains or losses of more than $1 billion commonplace.
AIG sold part of the stake in March, raising around $6 billion and leaving it with 18.6 percent of AIA, one of Asia's three largest insurers.
Since that sale, which included the lock-up provision, AIA shares have fallen 2.8 percent. At current levels the remaining stake is worth $7.6 billion. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and John Wallace)
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Recasts, adds Stada statement on 2nd suitor Advent, analyst quote)