Feb 15 American International Group Inc will take its time on deciding the future of its investment in Asian insurer AIA Group, AIG Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said on Wednesday.

Benmosche, speaking at a Bank of America Merrill Lynch insurance conference, said one option would be to raise AIG's one-third stake in AIA to 51 percent, in order to decrease the volatility that affects AIG's results every quarter. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)