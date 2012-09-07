HONG KONG, Sept 7 Bailed-out American International Group has raised about $2 billion by selling part of its stake in its former Asian unit AIA Group Ltd , the U.S. insurer said in a statement.

AIG sold the shares at HK$26.50 each, compared with Thursday's close of HK26.30, a premium of 0.8 percent.

Subsequent to its sale, AIG's stake in AIA will be reduced to 13.69 percent of AIA's outstanding shares, AIA said in a separate statement.

