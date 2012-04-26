(Corrects April 24 story seventh paragraph to show Air Lease
Corp held IPO last year, not last week)
By Grant McCool
April 24 American International Group Inc
has sued the co-founder and former chief executive of
its aircraft-leasing unit, Steven Udvar-Hazy, accusing him and
other former employees of stealing several thousand electronic
files containing trade secrets.
The civil lawsuit by AIG, the insurer bailed out by the U.S.
government in the 2008 financial crisis, was filed in the
California Superior Court in Los Angeles on Tuesday. It says Air
Lease Corp 's Hazy initiated the "theft of a business."
Hazy, widely credited with founding the aircraft leasing
industry, co-founded AIG's International Lease Finance Corp
(ILFC) unit in 1973 and resigned to run Air Lease Corp (ALC) in
February 2010, which he also started before leaving ILFC.
The lawsuit said Hazy and other former ILFC executives
downloaded its files and "loaded en masse onto ALC's servers"
confidential information.
In a statement, ALC said it would fight the lawsuit.
"Unable to compete effectively and perceiving Air Lease as a
growing threat, AIG/ILFC has now resorted to a baseless trade
secrets lawsuit that Air Lease will vigorously contest and
defeat," the statement said.
Hazy took Air Lease public last year, raising more than $800
million. AIG has repeatedly signaled it may sell ILFC, but
nobody so far has offered to pay what the insurer thinks it is
worth. The now-public ALC could help value ILFC.
The lawsuit said AIG, which is 70 percent owned by the U.S.
government, is seeking hundreds of millions of dollars or more
from Air Lease Corp.
The complaint described how Hazy tried to buy all or part of
the ILFC business, but when he did not succeed he left to start
a new aircraft leasing company to compete with ILFC. It said he
worked with ILFC executives to divert deals to the new company
and then they resigned.
The lawsuit also said there were 30 people involved besides
Hazy.
"Before resigning their employment, these former ILFC
executives engaged in massive downloading and theft of ILFC's
confidential trade secret information (several thousand
electronic files)," the complaint said.
"These files were then loaded onto ALC's servers. Forensic
analysis shows further that many of these files became the blue
print for customer communications, contracts, pricing, marketing
and other strategies upon which ALC built its business."
In a statement, AIG said it regretted having to file the
lawsuit "but the defendants' misconduct left us no choice but to
go to court to protect our rights and the rights of our
shareholders, including our largest shareholder, the American
taxpayer."
The case is American International Group Inc v Air Lease
Corporation in the California State Superior Court, Los Angeles
County No. 483370
(Reporting By Grant McCool; Editing by Paul Tait)