Aug 3 American International Group Inc is looking for the right time and the right price to sell its stake in the Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd, Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said on Friday.

On a conference call with analysts, Benmosche also said AIG still intends to take its airplane leasing business ILFC public, but "the markets have not been very receptive." (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)