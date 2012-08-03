Abu Dhabi's new $125 bln fund to start operating in May
DUBAI, Feb 16 A $125 billion Abu Dhabi state investment firm, formed by merging two of the emirate's biggest funds, is expected to start operating in May, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Aug 3 American International Group Inc is looking for the right time and the right price to sell its stake in the Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd, Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said on Friday.
On a conference call with analysts, Benmosche also said AIG still intends to take its airplane leasing business ILFC public, but "the markets have not been very receptive." (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
LONDON, Feb 16 Blackstone, which has $100 billion in private equity assets under management, has acquired a majority stake in cloud computing business Cloudreach for an undisclosed sum, the investment firm said on Thursday.