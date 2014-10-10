WASHINGTON Oct 10 Of all the key government
players involved in saving the U.S. economy from collapse back
in the autumn of 2008, Edward Quince has hardly earned a
mention.
But at the trial of former American International Group
CEO Hank Greenberg, Quince's name emerged in an email
sent during the height of the crisis.
Edward Quince. Aka: Ben Bernanke, the former chairman of the
U.S. Federal Reserve.
Lawyers during the trial identified Quince as Bernanke in
the email.
The Wall Street Journal, which earlier on Friday reported
Bernanke's alias, said the Fed's general counsel testified that
the former Fed chairman used the name during the financial
crisis to make sure he did not receive extraneous emails. It is
not clear what was meant by extraneous emails.
A Fed representative confirmed that the name was used as a
pseudonym by Bernanke for the email.
Bernanke took the stand on Thursday to defend the U.S.
government's bailout of AIG, describing how policymakers
sought to avoid giving AIG shareholders a "windfall" through a
rescue.
The lawsuit, which is being tried in the Court of Federal
Claims in Washington, won class action status in May 2013.
The case is Starr International Co v. U.S., U.S. Court of
Federal Claims, No. 11-00779.
Bernanke's testimony is expected to continue on Friday, but
whether he explains what lay behind the Quince identity remains
to be seen.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Aruna Viswanatha in
Washington; editing by Matthew Lewis)