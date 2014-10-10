By Emily Stephenson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 10 Former Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Friday on that prior to the 2008
bailout of American International Group, he was
concerned that the insurer "was on the brink of default" and not
about punishing AIG.
Bernanke's comments came in a fifth day of testimony by
former top government officials, who mean to convince a federal
judge that their actions in rescuing the insurance company were
legal.
Bernanke, on the witness stand for a second day, said when
the initial $85 billion loan package for AIG was approved, he
focused on the idea that "our intervention would spare it the
discipline of the market."
Former AIG Chief Executive Hank Greenberg, who also was the
company's largest shareholder before the bailout, sued the
government in 2011. He argued that the loan, which came with an
interest rate of more than 12 percent and a nearly 80 percent
U.S. stake in AIG, resulted in an illegal taking of the company
from shareholders.
David Boies, Greenberg's lawyer, has sought during the trial
to show that the terms of the Fed loan for AIG differed from
packages extended to ailing U.S. banks and other institutions
that received support during the crisis.
On Friday, he asked Bernanke if the terms were meant to
punish AIG's leaders and shareholders for any perceived
mismanagement in the run-up to the financial crisis.
AIG ran into trouble during the crisis over insurance
products it sold banks that were tied to mortgage loans that
went bad en masse. Other government officials this week
testified that the bailout terms were meant to be punitive.
Bernanke indicated on Friday that he was not directly
involved in crafting the bailout terms, which he said was
spearheaded by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
He said Fed officials were worried that AIG did not have a
clear plan to wean itself from government support and that
concerns arose later about how the company was managed prior to
the crisis.
But that "didn't enter into my thinking about the loan,"
Bernanke said.
The bailout ultimately rose to $182.3 billion, an amount AIG
repaid in full by December 2012, yielding a $23 billion profit
for the government.
The lawsuit, which is being tried in the Court of Federal
Claims in Washington, won class action status in May 2013.
The case is Starr International Co v. U.S., U.S. Court of
Federal Claims, No. 11-00779
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson)