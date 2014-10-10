WASHINGTON Oct 10 Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Friday on that prior to the 2008 bailout of American International Group, he was concerned that the insurer "was on the brink of default" and not about punishing AIG.

Bernanke's comments came in a fifth day of testimony by former top government officials, who mean to convince a federal judge that their actions in rescuing the insurance company were legal.

Bernanke, on the witness stand for a second day, said when the initial $85 billion loan package for AIG was approved, he focused on the idea that "our intervention would spare it the discipline of the market."

Former AIG Chief Executive Hank Greenberg, who also was the company's largest shareholder before the bailout, sued the government in 2011. He argued that the loan, which came with an interest rate of more than 12 percent and a nearly 80 percent U.S. stake in AIG, resulted in an illegal taking of the company from shareholders.

David Boies, Greenberg's lawyer, has sought during the trial to show that the terms of the Fed loan for AIG differed from packages extended to ailing U.S. banks and other institutions that received support during the crisis.

On Friday, he asked Bernanke if the terms were meant to punish AIG's leaders and shareholders for any perceived mismanagement in the run-up to the financial crisis.

AIG ran into trouble during the crisis over insurance products it sold banks that were tied to mortgage loans that went bad en masse. Other government officials this week testified that the bailout terms were meant to be punitive.

Bernanke indicated on Friday that he was not directly involved in crafting the bailout terms, which he said was spearheaded by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

He said Fed officials were worried that AIG did not have a clear plan to wean itself from government support and that concerns arose later about how the company was managed prior to the crisis.

But that "didn't enter into my thinking about the loan," Bernanke said.

The bailout ultimately rose to $182.3 billion, an amount AIG repaid in full by December 2012, yielding a $23 billion profit for the government.

The lawsuit, which is being tried in the Court of Federal Claims in Washington, won class action status in May 2013.

The case is Starr International Co v. U.S., U.S. Court of Federal Claims, No. 11-00779 (Reporting by Emily Stephenson)