WASHINGTON Oct 10 Former Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Friday that he was hesitant to
bail out American International Group in 2008, but he
was primarily concerned that the insurer "was on the brink of
default" and not about punishing AIG.
Bernanke's comments came in a fifth day of testimony by
former top government officials, who sought to convince a
federal judge that their actions in rescuing the insurance
company were legal.
Bernanke, on the witness stand for a second day, said he
initially hoped that AIG might find a private-sector solution
and worried that the insurance giant's management underestimated
the extent of its problems.
When the initial $85 billion loan package for AIG was
approved by the Fed, Bernanke, who left the central bank earlier
this year, said he was focused on the idea that "our
intervention would spare it the discipline of the market."
Former AIG Chief Executive Hank Greenberg, who was the
company's largest shareholder before the bailout, sued the
government in 2011. He argued that the loan, which carried an
interest rate of more than 12 percent and a nearly 80 percent
U.S. stake in AIG, resulted in an illegal takeover from
shareholders.
David Boies, Greenberg's lawyer, has sought during the trial
to show that AIG got a worse deal than ailing U.S. banks and
other institutions that got crisis-era support.
On Friday, Boies pressed Bernanke about how much latitude
the Fed had in structuring emergency loans and sought to show
that AIG shareholders got short-changed because regulators
wanted to punish the insurer for perceived mismanagement in the
run-up to the financial crisis.
AIG ran into trouble during the crisis over insurance
products it sold banks that were tied to bad mortgage loans.
Former Treasury Secretary Henry "Hank" Paulson testified earlier
this week that the bailout terms were meant to be punitive.
FED DISCRETION
Boies quizzed Bernanke about why the insurer was not allowed
to access other Fed loan programs that already existed at the
time.
To show how much discretion the Fed had over such lending,
Boies asked whether it legally could have rejected companies'
requests for cash because of their political leanings.
Bernanke said he was not directly involved in crafting the
loan terms. But he said they needed to be tough so shareholders
would not get a "windfall" from a bailout and to reflect the
risk of making the loan.
"No reasonable person could conclude that it was anything
other than a risky loan," he said.
He said Fed officials also worried that AIG did not have a
plan to wean itself from government support.
The bailout ultimately rose to $182.3 billion, an amount AIG
repaid in full by December 2012, yielding a $23 billion profit
for the government.
The lawsuit, which is being tried in the Court of Federal
Claims in Washington, won class action status in May 2013.
The case is Starr International Co v. U.S., U.S. Court of
Federal Claims, No. 11-00779
