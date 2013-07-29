July 29 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
should testify in the lawsuit by American International Group
Inc's former chief Maurice "Hank" Greenberg against the
United States over the insurer's 2008 bailout, a judge ruled on
Monday.
Judge Thomas Wheeler of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims
rejected the government's effort to keep Bernanke from being
deposed, saying the Fed chairman was a "central figure" in the
decision to bail out AIG.
"Indeed, the court cannot fathom having to decide this
multi-billion dollar claim without the testimony of such a key
government decision maker," Wheeler wrote. "These facts
constitute 'extraordinary circumstances' for the taking of Mr.
Bernanke's deposition."
Greenberg's Starr International Co, which once had a 12
percent stake in AIG, is suing over the government's taking of a
79.9 percent stake in the insurer in September 2008 and a
separate 1-for-20 reverse stock split in June 2009.