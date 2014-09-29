(Adds details from lawyers' opening statements, background on
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 One of the more unusual
trials to come out of the 2008 financial crisis began on Monday
in front of a federal judge who is considering whether the U.S.
government's rescue of American International Group Inc
was, in fact, legal.
In a case that explores the limits on U.S. government power
in responding to major financial crises, the six-week trial is
expected to revisit in detail the New York Federal Reserve's
September 2008 decision to extend a bailout package to AIG as
the insurance giant was minutes from bankruptcy.
The AIG bailout, on the heels of the Lehman Brothers
collapse in 2008, preceded the "too big to fail" auto and bank
bailouts the federal government undertook during a U.S.
financial crisis underpinned by faulty mortgage lending.
The major players in that drama will be back on the
Washington stage: former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke,
and former Treasury secretaries Timothy Geithner and Henry
"Hank" Paulson are expected to testify.
On Monday, a lawyer for a company owned by the insurance
company's former chief executive, Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, set
the scene by arguing that the government unlawfully sought to
punish AIG shareholders with excessively harsh terms.
There is "no precedent" and "no justification" for the New
York Fed to demand a nearly 80 percent stake in the company in
addition to a high interest rate for an $85 billion loan to AIG,
star trial lawyer David Boies said in his opening remarks.
The New York Fed cannot "ask for a benefit the agency is not
authorized to demand," Boies said.
Greenberg, through his Starr International Co, was AIG's
largest shareholder at the time. Starr filed a lawsuit, to
considerable public scorn, in November 2011.
Government lawyers have defended the actions as appropriate,
pointing out that the deal had been approved by the AIG board,
as the company faced no other alternative to bankruptcy.
On Monday a lawyer from the U.S. Department of Justice,
Kenneth Dintzer, said AIG received assistance only because of
the potential global consequences of the company filing for
bankruptcy, and that the loan terms made sense given market
conditions.
"The goal was not to save AIG, it was to save the world from
AIG," Dintzer said.
The trial is unfolding before U.S. Judge Thomas Wheeler, who
last month rejected the United States' bid to dismiss the
lawsuit. He said the case, which seeks as much $50 billion in
damages, involved "complex financial and economic issues" that
deserved analysis.
The case is before the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, which
mainly deals with lawsuits from people arguing they are owed
money by the U.S. government.
The case poses two central questions. One is whether the
government literally took $35 billion worth in AIG shares, and
effectively paid only $500,000 for them. The Fifth Amendment to
the U.S. Constitution prevents private property from being taken
for public use without just compensation.
The other is whether the government was allowed to condition
its first $85 billion loan on an equity stake in the company.
Starr's lawyers have argued that the Federal Reserve Act does
not allow the government to demand a stake in the company in
exchange for the loan.
On Monday Boies, who represented former Vice President Al
Gore before the U.S. Supreme Court during the contested 2000
presidential election, said AIG's treatment was not in line with
assistance the New York Fed offered other financial
institutions.
Citigroup Inc, for example, received loans at a much
lower interest rate without having to provide equity as
collateral, he said, even though the government later accused
the company of fraud in its mortgage securities business that
fueled the crisis.
"They say Citibank is the fraudster ... yet AIG is the only
company they single out for punishment," Boies said.
Dintzer, the government's lawyer, said the bailout in the
end raised the value of AIG shares, and that policymakers had to
consider "moral hazard" concerns when calculating its terms.
"Shrinking a benefit to shareholders is not punishment, it
is a benefit," Dintzer said.
AIG finished repaying the full $182.3 billion bailout in
December 2012, leaving taxpayers with a profit of nearly $23
billion.
Greenberg, 89, led AIG for nearly four decades before his
2005 ouster.
The trial's first witness, Federal Reserve general counsel
Scott Alvarez, took the stand on Monday morning, and was
expected to continue testifying later in the afternoon.
The case is Starr International Co v. U.S., U.S. Court of
Federal Claims, No. 11-00779
