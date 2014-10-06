By Aruna Viswanatha
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 6 Former Treasury Secretary
Henry "Hank" Paulson told a packed courtroom on Monday that AIG
shareholders were singled out for punishment as part of the U.S.
government's attempt to contain the contagion of the 2008
financial crisis.
The testimony from Paulson appeared to bolster some claims
contained in a lawsuit brought by former AIG Chief Executive
Hank Greenberg, who contends the terms of a government loan to
AIG cheated its shareholders.
"AIG, either fairly or unfairly, ... became a symbol for all
that is bad on Wall Street," Paulson said as he testified about
the U.S. government's bailout of the insurance giant, which
began with a $85 billion loan from the New York Federal Reserve
in September 2008.
Paulson, testifying in federal court in Washington, also
said he supported the loan and its terms as appropriate for the
circumstances.
Paulson was a chief architect of the U.S. government's
response to the unprecedented global credit crisis. He has since
written a book about the experience, but Monday's courtroom
setting put Paulson on the hot seat in a way he has not
experienced since Congress wrapped up its hearings on the
subject years ago.
In the case of AIG, the Fed initially charged a high
interest rate for the first loan and required a nearly 80
percent stake in the company in exchange, which Greenberg's
lawyers have said was illegal.
Paulson said such terms were necessary to protect against
"moral hazard," or concerns that other companies would take
reckless risks under the belief that the government would bail
them out with few consequences.
But in response to questions from a government lawyer,
Paulson said Citigroup's shareholders were not subject to
similar terms, in part because policymakers were concerned about
short sellers who were exerting pressure on Citi's stock and
would profit if the rescue targeted Citi's shareholders.
Paulson said he was worried the traders would take the same
strategy to the next bank, a concern he said he did not have
about any of AIG's peers.
Paulson took the stand Monday morning wearing a dark suit
and red tie and appeared relaxed, answering questions so
directly that Greenberg's lawyer, star litigator David Boies,
wrapped up what he expected to be six hours of testimony within
a little over one hour.
The testimony by Paulson comes in the second week of what is
expected to be a six-week trial. Former Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner and former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke are expected to testify later this week.
Paulson, who served as President George W. Bush's Treasury
secretary from 2006 to 2009, was previously the chief executive
of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and now runs an institute that
focuses on climate change and other issues.
The case is Starr International Co v. U.S., U.S. Court of
Federal Claims, No. 11-00779
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)