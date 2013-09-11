NEW YORK, Sept 10 American International Group
Inc has decided to stop signing new reinsurance
contracts with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
due to competitive reasons, Bloomberg News reported, citing an
unidentified person familiar with the decision.
AIG stopped entering new deals with Berkshire units
including National Indemnity Co. and General Re about two months
ago, but existing contracts will not be affected, Bloomberg
said, citing the person.
The decision comes after Berkshire hired away senior AIG
executives and Buffett said he planned to expand his company's
commercial insurance operations that compete with AIG.
A spokesman for AIG declined to comment. A spokeswoman for
Berkshire did not immediately return a request for comment.