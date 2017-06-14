June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc
has partnered with International Business Machines Corp
to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses
blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the
companies said on Wednesday.
AIG and IBM completed a pilot of a so-called "smart
contract" multi-national policy for Standard Chartered Bank PLC
which the companies said is the first of its kind using
blockchain's digital ledger technology.
The Standard Chartered policy uses blockchain to facilitate
sharing of real-time information for a main policy written in
the United Kingdom, where the bank is headquartered, and three
local policies in the United States, Singapore and Kenya.
Big banks, investors and other financial institutions have
invested millions of dollars in blockchain, hoping it could make
transactions faster, easier and more secure.
IBM has been partnering with leading companies in various
industries, including Danish transport company Maersk
, to create blockchain-based products that can
streamline complex international dealings across sectors.
Blockchain technology, which powers the digital currency
bitcoin, enables data sharing across a network of individual
computers. It has gained worldwide popularity due to its
usefulness in recording and keeping track of assets or
transactions across all industries.
Multinational insurance coverage is often cumbersome
because of a maze of international regulations, paperwork, and
payment terms.
"There's a lot of back and forth and it's all through email
chains going around the world, instead of a centralized system,"
Carol Barton, President of AIG Multinational said in an
interview.
A master policy is typically issued in the country where a
company is headquartered, while affiliates often need coverage
in other countries that impose varying rules, documentation, and
payment terms.
The real-time system allows companies, their units, and
insurers, among others, to simultaneously share all data and
documents about the policies, the companies said. It also
notifies all of those involved about payments.
The territories selected for Standard Chartered's coverage
each introduced a level of complexity for testing the
technology, IBM said. For example, a Kenya regulation, known as
"cash before cover," requires policyholders to pay for their
coverage before it is valid.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Andrew Hay)