* No decisions yet on debt buybacks or other moves-CFO
* Shares down pre-market after earnings Thursday
Nov 2 American International Group Inc
will focus on managing its debt coverage ratio rather than share
buybacks now that the Federal Reserve has become the company's
primary regulator, Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said on Friday.
On a conference call with analysts, Benmosche said the
Federal Reserve has begun to oversee AIG as its primary
regulator, a function related to the small savings and loan that
AIG owns. AIG is expected to be designated a systemically
important financial institution by a federal panel, which would
mean continued Fed oversight regardless of the bank unit.
The insurer, rescued in late 2008 with a federal government
bailout that ultimately topped $182 billion, said it would have
about $2.5 billion in extra capital it could deploy if it sold
off the remainder of its stake in AIA.
AIG spun off two-thirds of that Asian insurer in 2010 as
part of its restructuring and subsequently reduced its stake
just below 20 percent.
But on the conference call, Chief Financial Officer David
Herzog said the company was still considering how it might use
capital in relation to its debt.
"We haven't specifically identified any specific
transactions that are under consideration," he said.
Up to now, AIG has been using excess capital to buy back
shares from the U.S. Treasury, which at one point owned 92
percent of AIG following its rescue. After the government's most
recent sale, that is down to 15.9 percent.
On Thursday, AIG reported a larger-than-expected profit for
the third quarter, due in part to gains on investment holdings,
though analysts said the profits might not have been as strong
as those at some peers.
AIG shares fell 3.6 percent to $33.92 in pre-market trading.