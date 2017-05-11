May 11 American International Group is planning to name Brian Duperreault as its new chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

Duperreault and AIG are working out final details of his employment contract‎ and are very close to final agreement, and an announcement could come as early as Thursday, WSJ said. on.wsj.com/2q5lcZV

Duperreault is currently the head of Hamilton Insurance Group.

AIG and Hamilton Insurance Group did not respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

AIG's current CEO Peter Hancock said in March that he would step down from his position, a decision he took after the insurer's poor financial performance frustrated shareholders and the board of directors.

Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn, also AIG's fourth-largest shareholder, had cheered Hancock's departure.

Hancock was to remain CEO until AIG named a successor, but the insurer did not reveal who would succeed him.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)