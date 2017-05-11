May 11 American International Group is
planning to name Brian Duperreault as its new chief executive,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
Duperreault and AIG are working out final details of his
employment contract and are very close to final agreement, and
an announcement could come as early as Thursday, WSJ said. on.wsj.com/2q5lcZV
Duperreault is currently the head of Hamilton Insurance
Group.
AIG and Hamilton Insurance Group did not respond to requests
for comment outside regular business hours.
AIG's current CEO Peter Hancock said in March that he would
step down from his position, a decision he took after the
insurer's poor financial performance frustrated shareholders and
the board of directors.
Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn, also AIG's
fourth-largest shareholder, had cheered Hancock's departure.
Hancock was to remain CEO until AIG named a successor, but
the insurer did not reveal who would succeed him.
