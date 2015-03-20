BRIEF-DXC Technology announces expanded alliance with Amazon Web Services
* DXC Technology announces expanded alliance with Amazon Web Services
NEW YORK, March 20 American International Group Inc shareholders won approval on Friday of a $970.5 million settlement resolving claims that they were misled about its subprime mortgage exposure, leading to a liquidity crisis and $182.3 billion in federal bailouts.
U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan granted final approval at a hearing to what lawyers for the investors call one of the largest class action settlements to come out of the 2008 financial crisis.
It marks the largest shareholder class action settlement in a case where no criminal or regulatory enforcement actions were ever pursued, the plaintiffs' lawyers have said.

* International game technology - unit signs 7-year contract with Lotterie-Treuhandgesellschaft mbH Thüringen in Germany to modernize its central system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Allergan reports topline Phase II data supporting advancement of Botox® (onabotulinumtoxina) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD)