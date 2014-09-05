(Recasts with countersuit filed by Coventry against AIG,
response from AIG)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, Sept 5 An American International Group
Inc unit and a philanthropist traded lawsuits on Friday
over a partnership gone sour involving billions of dollars in
life insurance policies sold by elderly individuals in exchange
for cash.
AIG's Lavastone Capital said in a lawsuit filed Friday in
New York federal court that it had paid Coventry First of Fort
Washington, Pennsylvania, more than $1 billion since 2006 to
help it acquire the policies, known as "life settlements."
Coventry, whose chief executive is Philadelphia
philanthropist Alan Buerger, is the "leader and creator" of the
life settlement industry, according to its website. Investors
who acquire a policy cover the premiums until the individual's
death and then collect the payout.
Rather than identifying appropriate policies and selling
them to Lavastone at the elderly individuals' asking price, the
lawsuit claimed, Coventry used a network of shell companies to
artificially inflate the prices to Lavastone. The fraud cost
Lavastone more than $150 million, the lawsuit said.
"Thus, defendants' behavior is no different than an auction
house that knows a bidder's maximum price ceiling and then uses
'shill bidders' associated with the auction house to
fraudulently inflate the price to that bidder's maximum bid,"
the lawsuit said. It called Coventry and CEO Buerger "scam
artists."
In a countersuit filed in New York state court a few hours
later, Coventry accused Lavastone of breaching its exclusive
contract with Coventry by allowing an affiliate to purchase life
settlements from other businesses.
The lawsuit also claimed Lavastone "concocted" fraud
allegations to escape contractual provisions that limit its
ability to resell certain policies, which Coventry estimated
could cost AIG $700 million.
"Their lawsuit is simply meant to get leverage to get rid of
the contract provisions," Buerger said in an interview.
Coventry asked a judge to award it more than $100 million
and declare that Lavastone is not entitled to its own damages.
An AIG spokeswoman called the Coventry lawsuit "a baseless
attempt to distract attention from the fraudulent and illegal
scheme that AIG alleged in its complaint."
Lavastone accused Coventry of engaging in racketeering,
fraud, conspiracy, breach of contract and other violations. The
lawsuit also noted two previous civil fraud actions against
Coventry brought by the New York Attorney General's office and
Florida's insurance regulator, both of which have been settled.
Besides Coventry, the lawsuit names several other business
entities as well as Buerger and several family members.
Lavastone spent about $6.5 billion over a decade to acquire
nearly 7,000 life settlements with a face value of $20 billion,
its lawsuit said. AIG has since wound down its life settlement
business, the lawsuit said.
The Buergers are well-known philanthropists in Philadelphia
who donated $50 million to the Children's Hospital of
Philadelphia last year.
The federal case is Lavastone Capital LLC v. Coventry First
LLC et al., U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New
York, No. 14-7139. The state case is Coventry First LLC v.
Lavastone Capital LLC, New York Supreme Court, New York County,
No. 652712/2014.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Richard
Chang)