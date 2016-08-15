Aug 15 American International Group Inc
is nearing a deal to sell its mortgage-guaranty unit to Arch
Capital Group Ltd for about $3.4 billion, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with
the matter.
The companies could strike a deal as soon as early this
week, the Journal reported, although it added that the talks
could still fall apart. (on.wsj.com/2aUHyT2)
AIG declined to comment, while Arch Capital was not
immediately available for comment.
AIG said in January it would spin off its mortgage insurance
unit, cut jobs and sell its broker-dealer network as part of a
sweeping overhaul promised to shareholders to fend off activist
investor Carl Icahn.
Icahn, whose representative secured a board seat at AIG
earlier this year, has been pushing the insurer to split itself
into three smaller companies as a way for the company to shed
its designation as a Systemically Important Financial
Institution (SIFI), which would free the company from having to
comply with stricter capital requirements.
Shares of AIG and Arch Capital were up marginally in
afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)