* EPS of $1.13 vs 86 cent Street view
* Investment gains boost profits as premiums earnings drop
* Shares fall 2 percent in afterhours trade
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
Nov 1 American International Group Inc
earned a larger-than-expected profit during the third quarter,
due in part to big gains on its investment holdings.
Questions about the sustainability of those profits, and
uncertainty about the timing and structure of the U.S. Treasury
Department selling its remaining 16 percent stake in the
insurance giant, contributed to a drop in AIG shares in
after-hours trading, analysts said.
"One of the biggest questions that people ask is the timing
of the next offering of the U.S. government and whether AIG will
participate in that offering," said Paul Newsome, an analyst who
covers the firm for Sandler O'Neill Partners.
AIG had received $182.5 billion in bailout money from U.S.
taxpayers at the height of the financial crisis, and has been
working to repay the government for the past few years.
The remaining stake pertains to AIG shares the Treasury
Department owns in exchange for capital it infused. Last
quarter, the Treasury Department sold $26.5 billion worth of AIG
shares, including approximately $8 billion purchased by AIG.
The government still holds 234.2 million common shares. The
timing of future sales, and whether AIG will repurchase stock,
is unclear.
AIG reported an overall profit of $1.9 billion, or $1.13 per
share, for the period, commpared with a loss of nearly $3
billion, or $2.10 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Analysts had expected AIG to earn 86 cents per share, on
average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Because competitors like Travelers Cos Inc reported
even stronger third-quarter results, it may have set investors'
expectations even higher for AIG than what analyst figures
suggest, Newsome said.
AIG shares fell 2 percent after it reported results. The
stock had closed at $35.20 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Combined net investment income from AIG's property-casualty
and life and retirement divisions rose 15 percent, contributing
$505 million to earnings. AIG's sale of certain securities,
including a stake in former subsidiary AIA Group Ltd,
as well as higher values of bond holdings, contributed to those
profits.
In AIG's property-casualty division, net premium earnings
fell 3.2 percent during the quarter. Pricing improved, but AIG
has been limiting risk-taking in the business, the company said.
In its life and retirement division , premiums declined 2.7
percent. Policy fees climbed 5 percent, but low interest rates
and costs related to a regulatory probe into death benefits
claims also weighed on that business.
AIG's other business, aicraft leasing, also reported a small
operating profit, compared with a large loss a year ago. Chief
Executive Robert Benmosche, in an interview with CNBC, said he
was still waiting for markets to improve before trying to take
that business business, ILFC Holdings, public.
It was too early for AIG to provide an estimate of how
Hurricane Sandy will affect the insurance company's future
results, Benmosche said in a statement. AIG's headquarters in
Lower Manhattan was affected by the storm, and remains closed
because of a power outage.