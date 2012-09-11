* Benmosche to CNBC: Gov't selling faster than expected
* CEO says bank unit likely to be sold or shut
* Credit ratings agencies split on outlook
Sept 11 The U.S. Treasury's sell-off of its
position in American International Group is happening
sooner than expected, and the company may be in a position to
consider a dividend by next summer, Chief Executive Bob
Benmosche said on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury said the underwriters
of its recent $18 billion offering exercised their
over-allotment option, selling another $2.7 billion in AIG
stock.
That brought Treasury's proceeds from this sale - its fifth
of AIG shares - to $20.7 billion and brought the government's
stake in the insurer down to 15.9 percent.
"I think they'll be out pretty quickly," Benmosche told
cable television news network CNBC in an interview. He added
that he expected the government could be out entirely by next
summer, potentially by selling shares directly into the market
rather than with a single large offering.
The U.S. government rescued AIG from the brink of bankruptcy
in September 2008 with a bailout that ultimately reached $182
billion. After a series of changes to the rescue package, the
U.S. Treasury ended up with a 92 percent stake in the company.
With the government out, Benmosche said AIG's focus would
turn to considering a dividend, assuming capital positions and
regulators allow for it by then.
"I believe, strategically, we should have a dividend on this
stock," he said.
Benmosche also said AIG was likely to close or sell its bank
unit, a small operation whose ownership means AIG will be
regulated as a savings and loan holding company by the Federal
Reserve.
He said the point of selling the bank was not to escape Fed
oversight, but rather to avoid some of the constraints that
strict trading regulations known as the "Volcker Rule" would
otherwise put on the company's operations.
Benmosche, who is given much of the credit for the company's
turnaround, said it was clear that whatever happened with
buybacks or dividends, AIG needed to maintain a strong capital
cushion.
In addition to the cash currently on hand, the insurer still
has a position in its former Asian subsidiary, AIA Group Ltd
, which it can sell. It also owns the aircraft leasing
business ILFC, which filed to go public last year but has not
made any progress since on a sale.
Benmosche said the markets were not ready for an ILFC
offering, and that AIG would have to be patient to sell that
business, which he has previously estimated was worth around $8
billion.
With the government largely out of the way, and most asset
sales either complete or on their way to fruition, analysts are
turning their focus more closely on AIG's underlying operations.
That focus drew two very different reactions from credit ratings
agencies on Tuesday.
Standard & Poor's changed its outlook on AIG to "negative"
from "stable," saying it was more likely to lower the company's
rating in the next six to 24 months.
Fitch Ratings, on the other hand, raised its issuer default
rating on the company, citing its success restructuring and
reducing leverage in the last few years.