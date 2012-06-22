June 22 A deal has been reached to prevent a new criminal fraud trial for former executives of American International Group Inc and Berkshire Hathaway Inc unit Gen Re, federal prosecutors said on Friday.

"The parties have reached agreements to resolve this matter," prosecutors said in a filing in Connecticut federal court. Further details are expected to be filed later in the day. The five executives were due for a new trial next year after their prior convictions were thrown out. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)