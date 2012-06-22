Mexico's Grupo Televisa reports 66 pct drop in profit in 2016
MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Wednesday reported a 66 percent drop in annual net profit in 2016 compared to the year-earlier.
June 22 A deal has been reached to prevent a new criminal fraud trial for former executives of American International Group Inc and Berkshire Hathaway Inc unit Gen Re, federal prosecutors said on Friday.
"The parties have reached agreements to resolve this matter," prosecutors said in a filing in Connecticut federal court. Further details are expected to be filed later in the day. The five executives were due for a new trial next year after their prior convictions were thrown out. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Wednesday reported a 66 percent drop in annual net profit in 2016 compared to the year-earlier.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb prices $1.5 billion of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 22 Prudential Financial Inc, the target of probes and lawsuits related to whether Wells Fargo & Co retail bankers improperly sold its insurance, may press the bank to cover costs it has run up because of the flap, according to a filing.