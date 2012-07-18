By Grant McCool
| NEW YORK, July 17
NEW YORK, July 17 New York state's highest court
could hear securities fraud charges against former American
International Group chief Maurice "Hank" Greenberg and
the insurance company's former chief financial officer, Howard
Smith.
In a single-sentence order, the state's appellate division
on Tuesday granted a motion by Greenberg and Smith to appeal its
May 8 decision to send the case to trial.
The charges under one of New York's toughest laws, the
90-year-old Martin Act, may now be heard by the Court of
Appeals, the state's highest court.
Greenberg and Smith deny the charges and have fought them
under three New York State Attorney-Generals since they were
accused in 2005 of involvement in a reinsurance scheme at AIG
that masked the company's true financial position.
AIG was bailed out by the federal government in the 2008
financial crisis.
Greenberg's lawyers at Boies, Schiller & Flexner said in a
statement on Tuesday that they would challenge parts of the
Martin Act, believing it is pre-empted by federal statutes.
The Act came into force in 1921. It gives a prosecutor
extraordinary powers and discretion in financial fraud cases
that exceed those of any other U.S. state.
"The appeal will determine the validity of the Martin Act,
which the New York Attorney General and his predecessors have
used prodigiously, but with questionable legality in light of
conflicting federal standards," the lawyers' statement said.
James Freedland, a spokesman for New York Attorney General
Eric Schneiderman, said the office was "confident the court of
appeals will uphold the lower court's decision and we look
forward to trying this case to hold the defendants accountable
for perpetrating a major reinsurance scheme to defraud
investors."
The case is People of the State of New York v Greenberg in
the New York State Appellate Division, First Department, Motion
Nos. M-2368 and M-2558
(Reporting By Grant McCool; Editing by Michael Perry)