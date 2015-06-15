Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
WASHINGTON, June 15 A U.S. judge on Monday ruled the U.S. government does not owe Maurice "Hank" Greenberg and other American International Group shareholders any damages over the company's 2008 bailout.
Former AIG CEO Greenberg, through his company Starr International Co, sued the U.S. government in 2011, arguing the terms of the initial $85 billion loan package were unduly onerous, including an almost 80 percent U.S. stake in AIG.
Judge Thomas Wheeler of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims ruled in favor of Greenberg on the issue of law, but Greenberg had sought as much as $50 billion in damages on behalf of Starr and about 270,000 other shareholders.
Starr International Co was AIG's largest shareholder at the time of the bailout, with a 12 percent stake. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir)
April 4 U.S. cable TV mogul John Malone's Liberty Interactive Corp announced a complex deal that would help eliminate its "tracking stock" structure, giving the company greater access to the equity market and flexibility to make acquisitions.
MADRID, April 4 Spanish renewable energy and engineering company Abengoa has started the process of selling the 41 percent stake it still owns in U.S. utility assets operator Atlantica Yield, a source close to the company said on Tuesday.