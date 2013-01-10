* Boies tells CNBC that Greenberg moving forward
* AIG board decided Wednesday not to join lawsuit
Jan 10 Hank Greenberg will not sue AIG
over the company's decision not to join his lawsuit against the
U.S. government, his lawyer said on Thursday.
Greenberg, who was chief executive officer of American
International Group Inc for decades, has sued the government
over the insurer's 2008 rescue, alleging it was done on unfair
terms that harmed shareholders. He is seeking billions of
dollars in damages and had demanded that AIG join in the case as
well.
The company's board, amid a fevered public backlash, said
Wednesday that it would not join the lawsuit and would not let
Greenberg pursue claims on its behalf. That decision created the
possibility that Greenberg could sue AIG for interfering with
his case, an action his lawyer said he would not take.
"We're not going to be doing that," David Boies told CNBC in
an interview. "We're not looking to sue AIG."
An AIG spokesman declined to comment.
That AIG's board had even considered joining Greenberg's
lawsuit caused a huge public uproar this week, with thousands of
people taking to social media and accusing the company of
ingratitude or worse.
One group of congressmen sent a letter to AIG's chairman in
which they advised: "Don't do it. Don't even think about it."